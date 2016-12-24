CRASH LEADS TO DUI CHARGE

BERKSHIRE: Deputy Griswold from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man that was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol on Thursday evening around 7:45.

If what the deputy says is true, Matthew Raymond, 36, of Richford was driving his car on VT Route 105 near the intersection of Horse Shoe Road in Berkshire when he somehow drove off the road.

According to Griswold, Raymond was processed for DUI and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court in St. Albans on January 17th to answer to the charge.

