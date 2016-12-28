CRASH LEADS TO DUI

GEORGIA: State Police Arrested a Colchester resident on DUI charges after crashing near exit 18 in Georgia on Tuesday, December 27th.

According to Trooper Rolandini, officers were dispatched to a vehicle that had gone off the road near the Exit 18 interchange.

When officer arrived they found Gemma Gendreau, 41, of Colchester with the vehicle.

On December 27, 2016, at approximately 0158 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle slide off on the I-89 northbound Exit 18 off ramp.

“Investigation led to the arrest and processing of Gendreau for DUI. A preliminary breath test given at the scene showed a result of .163%,” said Trooper Rolandini.

She is due in court on January 17th to answer to the charge of DUI.

