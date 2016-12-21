DIVERSE SCORERS PROPEL FAIRFAX OVER RICHFORD

RICHFORD: 9 out of 10 players on the Fairfax roster contributed to the Bullets’ win over the Falcons on Tuesday evening with a final score of 49-44.

Only 4 of the 10 players for Richford added to the Falcon’s 44 points.

Fairfax’ Jordan Delmar and Nick Place each put up 10 points for Fairfax.

Kyle Doane lead Richford with 18 points, followed by Colby Coons with 12 points.

BFA Fairfax 2’s 3’s FT FTA FT% Points Cam Meunier 0 1 0 0 3 Ben Keogh 1 1 4 4 100% 9 Nick Place 1 1 5 6 83% 10 Ben Bruso 1 0 0 0 2 Jordan Demar 1 2 2 4 50% 10 Caleb Aiosa-Perrin 2 0 3 4 75% 7 Moses Delane 0 0 0 0 0 Dylan Lumbra 2 0 0 0 4 Louden Minor 1 0 0 0 2 Everett Haddock 1 0 0 0 2 TEAM 10 5 14 18 78% 49

Richford 2’s 3’s FT FTA FT% Points Kyle Doane 1 5 1 1 100% 18 Brandon Fuller 1 1 0 0 5 Devon Coons 2 1 2 6 33% 9 Zach Greenwood 0 0 0 0 0 Bobby Sylva 0 0 0 0 0 Ian Boone 0 0 0 0 0 Jaed Paquette 0 0 0 0 0 Colby Coons 5 0 2 4 50% 12 Jacob Waterhouse 0 0 0 0 0 Howard Tu 0 0 0 0 0 TEAM 9 7 5 11 45% 44

