DRIVER SLIDES INTO POLICE CRUISER

ST. ALBANS: Slick roads caused a flatbed truck driver to slide into the rear end of a Vermont State Police cruiser on Saturday.

According to Vermont State Trooper, Seargent Michael Aamodt, the flatbed operator, Gary Howe, 59, of Winooski lost control on icy roads and slid into the back end of Corporal George Rodriquez’ unmarked police cruiser.

Howe told police that his flatbed began to fishtail on the icy roads. He was able to regain control of the fishtailing truck, but was then unable to stop in time before hitting the police cruiser.

The crash occurred on the off-ramp area of Interstate 89 in St. Albans at the intersection of VT Rte. 104, according to police.

The flatbed was owned by Spillane’s Towing And Recovery from South Burlington, Vermont.

The flatbed truck sustained minor damage to the front grill and bumper, according to police. Rodriquez’ cruiser was heavily damaged and might be totaled due to the crash.

