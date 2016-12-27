ENOSBURG ROLLS PAST FAIRFAX

HYDE PARK: The Hornets added to their undefeated season Tuesday evening with a 65-29 win over Fairfax in the Lamoille Holiday Tournament.
“I thought we got off to a good strong start, which I was a little skeptical about since we haven’t played in nine days, I didn’t know if we would be too rusty from Christmas,” said Enosburg Coach Matt Luneau. “I think we created some good opportunities for us to get scores, but I think we need to get a little tougher defensively drawing the charges. Too often we are thinking about steals and blocks to go the other way, where we need to be a little more disciplined on drawing the charges.”
The Hornets rolled to a 12-0 lead early in the first quarter and never looked back.
Calvin Carter lead the Hornets with 17 points including two from a first half dunk that rallied the crowd.
Malike Franklin had 15, Caleb Laroche contributed 11 and Wade McAllister put up 10 points for the Hornets.
Fairfax’ Ben Keogh put up 8 points for the Bullets, who struggled against Enosburg’s strong defense.
|Fairfax
|2’s
|3’s
|FTA
|FTM
|FT%
|FOULS
|TOTAL POINTS
|Cam Meunier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ben Keogh
|3
|0
|4
|2
|50.00%
|2
|8
|Nick Place
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0.00%
|1
|7
|Jordan Demar
|1
|0
|3
|2
|66.67%
|0
|4
|Caleb Aiosa-Perrin
|2
|0
|2
|2
|100.00%
|5
|6
|Moses Delane
|0
|0
|2
|1
|50.00%
|2
|1
|Dylan Lumbra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Tanner Nelson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everett Haddock
|0
|0
|2
|1
|50.00%
|1
|1
|TOTAL
|29
|Enosburg
|2’s
|3’s
|FTA
|FTM
|FT%
|FOULS
|TOTAL POINTS
|Malike Franklin
|7
|0
|2
|1
|50.00%
|15
|Calvin Carter
|6
|1
|3
|2
|66.67%
|17
|Wade McAllister
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0.00%
|10
|Matt Perley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Noah Swainbank
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0.00%
|2
|Caleb Laroche
|5
|0
|4
|1
|25.00%
|11
|Casey Caforia
|1
|0
|1
|1
|100.00%
|3
|Cole Goodhue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evan Doe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jacob Delan-Hanson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|65