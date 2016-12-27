ENOSBURG ROLLS PAST FAIRFAX

HYDE PARK: The Hornets added to their undefeated season Tuesday evening with a 65-29 win over Fairfax in the Lamoille Holiday Tournament.

“I thought we got off to a good strong start, which I was a little skeptical about since we haven’t played in nine days, I didn’t know if we would be too rusty from Christmas,” said Enosburg Coach Matt Luneau. “I think we created some good opportunities for us to get scores, but I think we need to get a little tougher defensively drawing the charges. Too often we are thinking about steals and blocks to go the other way, where we need to be a little more disciplined on drawing the charges.”

The Hornets rolled to a 12-0 lead early in the first quarter and never looked back.

Calvin Carter lead the Hornets with 17 points including two from a first half dunk that rallied the crowd.

Malike Franklin had 15, Caleb Laroche contributed 11 and Wade McAllister put up 10 points for the Hornets.

Fairfax’ Ben Keogh put up 8 points for the Bullets, who struggled against Enosburg’s strong defense.

Fairfax 2’s 3’s FTA FTM FT% FOULS TOTAL POINTS Cam Meunier 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ben Keogh 3 0 4 2 50.00% 2 8 Nick Place 2 1 2 0 0.00% 1 7 Jordan Demar 1 0 3 2 66.67% 0 4 Caleb Aiosa-Perrin 2 0 2 2 100.00% 5 6 Moses Delane 0 0 2 1 50.00% 2 1 Dylan Lumbra 1 0 0 0 3 2 Tanner Nelson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Everett Haddock 0 0 2 1 50.00% 1 1 TOTAL 29

Enosburg 2’s 3’s FTA FTM FT% FOULS TOTAL POINTS Malike Franklin 7 0 2 1 50.00% 15 Calvin Carter 6 1 3 2 66.67% 17 Wade McAllister 5 0 1 0 0.00% 10 Matt Perley 1 1 0 0 5 Noah Swainbank 1 0 1 0 0.00% 2 Caleb Laroche 5 0 4 1 25.00% 11 Casey Caforia 1 0 1 1 100.00% 3 Cole Goodhue 0 0 0 0 0 Evan Doe 1 0 0 0 2 Jacob Delan-Hanson 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 65

Comments

Comments