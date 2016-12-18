ENOSBURG TO HONOR ATHLETIC STARS

Enosburg Fails High School announced recently their 2016 Athletic HaII of Fame Inductees.

Wayne Potvin, Maria Gleason Lindsey Larivee and Megan Renning were chosen by the selection committee and will formally be inducted at a ceremony on January 19th.

Wayne Potvin Class of 1957 was a 4-sport athlete at EFHS competing in Track, Cross Country, Basketball and Baseball. After high school Potvin played two years of professional baseball followed by eighteen years of semi-professional baseball in New London, CT. He has dedicated a large portion of his life raising money for the Christopher Potvin Scholar-Athlete Fund in memory of his son who was killed in a car accident at an early age. To dat, Potvin has raised over $450,000 for this cause.

Maria Gleason, Class of 2009 competed in soccer, softball and basketball at EFHS scoring 1132 points in basketball while leading the Hornets to four final fours and two state championships.

She received many awards at the high school and college level competing in basketball and softball at Johnson State College.

Lindsey Larivee, Class of 2009, competed in soccer, basketball and softball at EFHS scoring 1,116 points, competing in four final fours and two state championships in basketball she too earned many high school awards and later played on the Varsity Women’s Basketball Team at Plattsburg State College.

Megan Renning, Class of 2007, competed in soccer, basketball and softball at EFHS. She was the starting third baseman on two state championship teams which earned her an athletic scholarship at Southern New Hampshire University where she played for four years.

The four will be honored on Monday, December 19th at the beginning of the Enosburg Boys take on Missisquoi. The four will join the previous 32 athletes from Enosburg to grace the hall.

