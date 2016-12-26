FUGITIVE CAUGHT IN CAMBRIDGE

CAMBRIDGE, VT: A 25-year-old Cambridge resident turned himself in to police on Monday, according to Vermont State Police.

Frederick F. Tompkins was wanted for possession of methamphetamine as well as escape in Washington State, Trooper Timmy Fox said in a press release.

Tompkins has a criminal history for escape, assault, possession of controlled substances, and domestic assault, according to public records.

Tompkins was held on $50,000 bail and is due to appear in Lamoille County Court on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 to answer to his charges. he is currently being held at Chittenden County Regional Correctional Center.

