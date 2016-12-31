HIGHGATE MAN ARRESTED TWICE IN THREE DAYS

HIGHGATE: A Highgate man will be spending New Year’s behind bars, according to the Vermont State Police.

Chris Gagne, 26, of Highgate was arrested on Thursday as well as Saturday.

On Thursday Gagne was arrested for his role in a family fight, according to police. Judge Gregory Rainville later released him on conditions which police allege he violated on Saturday.

Thursdays charges included domestic assault, violations of conditions and violation of probation.

Police said Judge Martin Maley ordered that Gagne be held without bail at the Swanton jail on Saturday.

On Saturday Gagne was charged with Burglary and Violation of Conditions of Release.

He is due in court on Tuesday to be arraigned on the new charges.

