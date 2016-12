ENOSBURG: Milton led 23-22 at halftime and edged Enosburg 47-42 in High School Girls Basketball. Milton was led by Cassidy Button with 14 points and Madalyn Legget with 10. Kalie Chamberlain led the Hornets with 8 points and

Milton was led by Cassidy Button with 14 points and Madalyn Legget with 10.

Kalie Chamberlain led the Hornets with 8 points and Jenyssa Yates chipped in with 7 points including 2 three-pointers. Milton moves to 2-0 while Enosburg drops to 0-2.

Comments

Comments