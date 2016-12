GEORGIA: A Franklin teen that was driving on Route 7 in Georgia was charged with DUI this morning, according to Vermont State Police.

Philip Dandurand, 19, of Franklin was pulled over around 1:30 am on Sunday morning near the Exit 18 interchange of Interstate 89. Police say they were immediately suspicious that Dandurand had been drinking.

A breath test indicated that Dandurand had .137% alcohol in his blood, according to police.

He is due in court on January 30th to answer to the charge of DUI.

Comments

Comments