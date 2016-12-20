ST. ALBANS WOMAN GETS DUI IN COLCHESTER

COLCHESTER: Vermont State Police say they arrested 21-year-old Brittany LeClair of St. Albans on a DUI charge.

According to Trooper Wagner, LeClair was showing signs of intoxication, so he asked her to provide a breath test.

That breath test read 0.110%BAC. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08%.

The trooper stopped LeClair on Saturday morning, just after 1 AM on East Lakeshore Drive in Colchester, according to police.

LeClair is due in Chittenden County court to answer to the charge on January 5th.

