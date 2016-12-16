THUNDERBIRDS THUMP FALCONS

MVU’s Nick Cutting lead the Thunderbirds to a sold 63-44 win over North Country on Friday evening.

Missisquoi’s Richard Walker put up 17 points, with teammate Riley Wilkin contributing 13.

North Courty’s Kamden Dennis lead his team with 12 points, and Cole Azur contributed 11.

MVU Fouls Points 2’s 3’s FT% Catden Theberge 4 2 0 0 100 Michael Wright 5 6 3 0 Ethan Creller 0 1 0 0 100 Tim Cota 0 0 0 0 Sam Bates 1 2 1 0 Riley Wilkin 2 13 3 2 50 Richard Walker 1 17 6 0 83.33333333 Nick Cutting 1 22 5 4 Caleb Lazarski 0 0 0 0 0

North Country Fouls Points 2’s 3’s FT% FTA FTM Cole Azur 4 11 4 0 100 3 3 Colby Worth 2 4 2 0 0 0 Ben Myrick 0 4 2 2 0 1 0 TJ Santaw 2 6 0 0 0 0 Derrick Breault 2 0 0 0 0 0 Camden Fort 1 2 0 1 50 4 2 Brandon Jenne 1 3 0 0 0 0 Dylan Gunn 0 2 1 0 0 0 Noah Gonthier 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 Kamden Dennis 1 12 6 0 0 0 Aidan Hogan 2 0 0 0 0 0

