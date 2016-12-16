THUNDERBIRDS THUMP FALCONS

MVU’s Nick Cutting lead the Thunderbirds to a sold 63-44 win over North Country on Friday evening.
Missisquoi’s Richard Walker put up 17 points, with teammate Riley Wilkin contributing 13.
North Courty’s Kamden Dennis lead his team with 12 points, and Cole Azur contributed 11.
|MVU
|Fouls
|Points
|2’s
|3’s
|FT%
|Catden Theberge
|4
|2
|0
|0
|100
|Michael Wright
|5
|6
|3
|0
|Ethan Creller
|0
|1
|0
|0
|100
|Tim Cota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Bates
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Riley Wilkin
|2
|13
|3
|2
|50
|Richard Walker
|1
|17
|6
|0
|83.33333333
|Nick Cutting
|1
|22
|5
|4
|Caleb Lazarski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Country
|Fouls
|Points
|2’s
|3’s
|FT%
|FTA
|FTM
|Cole Azur
|4
|11
|4
|0
|100
|3
|3
|Colby Worth
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ben Myrick
|0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|TJ Santaw
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Derrick Breault
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camden Fort
|1
|2
|0
|1
|50
|4
|2
|Brandon Jenne
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dylan Gunn
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Noah Gonthier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kamden Dennis
|1
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Aidan Hogan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0