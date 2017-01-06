COPS: WOMAN DROVE DRUNK, WRONG WAY ON 89

State police arrested 56-year-old Patricia Guerrera of Fairfield last night for driving the wrong way on Interstate 89.

According to Trooper Quealy, 911 received several calls about a vehicle driving south in the north bounds lanes of travel.

At least three vehicles told officers that they almost had a head on collision with the vehicle.

“Troopers responded in an attempt to intercept the vehicle before an inevitable collision occurred,” Quealy said.

A St. Albans City Police Officer who was traveling north at the time, back to St, Albans from a transport to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility overheard radio traffic detailing the unfolding incident. The St. Albans officer encountered the vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound passing lane and safely conducted a motor vehicle stop on it in the area of mile marker 108, according to Quealy.

During the course of talking with Guerra, officers realized that she was intoxicated. A breath test in the case indicated that Guerra was driving with a blood/alcohol level of 0.137%. That is more than 1.5 times the legal limit of 0.08% for driving in Vermont.

Guerrera was issued a citation to appear before Franklin County Superior Court on February 21st, 2017 to answer the charges of DUI Refusal and Grossly Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

She was then transported to detox, according to police.

Comments

