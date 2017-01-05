David Hill

Fairfax – David M. Hill, 57, died unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2017 in Georgia.

David was born on October 22, 1959, in Burlington, the son of Merton and Helen (Howard) Hill.

David loved getting together with family and friends, watching western movies and listening to Blue Grass music.

He was self-employed for most of his life as a logger.

He is survived by his daughters Amy Hill and her fiancé Adam Effron of Philadelphia, and Mary Hill of Grand Isle, his grandchildren Bailey, Jaedyn, Alexa and Liam, his father Merton Hill of Cambridge, by his brothers and sisters Allen Hill and Raymonde Pepin of Newport, Lucy Pells and Jim Garrison of Milton, Jane Hill of Aubrey, Texas, Howard Hill & his wife Joyce of Jeffersonville, and Jimmy Hill and his wife Lynn of Milton, and by several nieces and nephews and his dear friend Kimberly Longe of Jeffersonville and his best friend, his dog Sam.

David was predeceased by his wife Robyn, his daughter Kimberley, his mother Helen Hill and his sister Robin Kilburn.

Visiting hours will be on Sunday January 8, 2017 from Noon to 2pm with a Memorial Service held at 2pm at the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. A Celebration of David’s life will continue at the Eagles Club in Milton. A graveside service will be held in the Westford Plains Cemetery in the spring.