DRUG BUST AT THE BORDER

HIGHGATE: Vermont State Police were alerted by Customs and Border Protection agents of a Canadian who was attempting to pass into the United States with drugs on New Year’s Eve.

According to Trooper Ashley Farmer, the man was charged with Possession Marijuana; Possession of a Depressant, Stimulant or Narcotic; and Selling or Dispersing of Ecstasy.

Patrick St. Pierre, 31, of Longueuil, Quebec was arrested after Troopers and Federal Agents searched his car and found 4.69 ounces of marijuana as well as 321 ecstasy pills.

The street value of the marijuana could reach almost $1,000. As for the ecstasy, those pills could fetch much more than that.

Farmer said that “Ice” brand ecstasy pills, like what was seized from St. Pierre, are a big thing for drug users in our area right now.

Farmer said that there were other substances, suspected to be drugs, found in St. Pierre’s vehicle, but she would not elaborate until the State Forensic Laboratory has finished their analysis of the substance.

St. Pierre is due in court to answer to the charges on January 3rd. at 1 pm. In the meantime is being held on $25,000 bail at Northwestern Correctional Center.

Comments

Comments