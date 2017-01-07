FIRE DESTROYS ALBURGH HOME

ALBURGH: A mid-day fire spread quickly through a home on Lake Street in Alburgh causing damage to the entire structure.

Alburgh Fire Department was dispatched to 63 Lake Street in Alburgh at 12:32 for a fully involved structure fire.

Fire Departments from Alburgh, Swanton, Champlain, NY, Rouses Point, NY, Grand Isle, North Hero, Isle Lamotte, and South Hero battled the blaze in sub-freezing temperatures.

Firefighters remain on scene finding hot spots as investigators work to determine the cause of the fire.



Video courtesy Greg Ramsdell

