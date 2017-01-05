NO ADDITIONAL JAIL TIME FOR CARLSON IN PLEA DEAL

By Gregory J. Lamoureux

ST. ALBANS: The woman accused of driving recklessly and killing two Alburgh residents last year while doing so will not be sent back to prison.

In a plea deal set forth with the prosecution on Wednesday morning, Carlson told the court that she understood that she committed a crime by driving recklessly, but does not remember the crash.

Maria Carlson, 36, of Highgate was driving her Toyota Tacoma in September of last year when she lost control, veering off the road for several hundred feet before making her way back onto the roadway- hitting a Mercury Sable head-on.

In the other vehicle were two lifelong friends, out for a day trip to get groceries. Robert Benjamin, 67, and Dianne Bohannon, 68, both of Alburgh were killed as a result of the crash.

Carlson, flanked by her attorneys, admitted that the evidence in the case shows that she was driving in a grossly negligent manner.

“I think it’s important to consider that she doesn’t remember the crash,” said Public Defender Steve Dunham.

Larry Benjamin, the son of the late Robert Benjamin, said that he disapproved of Carlson’s deal. “It’s like a vacation as far as I’m concerned,” Larry Benjamin said.

According to the plea deal, Carlson will be sentenced in March to a prison term of 2-12 years, with six months of that to be served as in house arrest.

Combined with her current in-house arrest and time served in prison on bail after her arrest, Carlson will see no more prison time, as long as she stays clean and out of trouble.

The exact sentence is expected to be imposed in March by Judge Rainville.

Rainville noted that any sentence would be influenced by the idea that Carlson was likely under the influence of heroin when the crash occurred.

“The drug issues really have a mitigating argument to be made,” Rainville said.

Rainville noted that when an addict takes a drug, they are not making that choice, it’s a disease.

“Once they are addicted, the addiction drives everything else that happens around them. Society just has to come to grips with that,” Rainville said, “My point is that I don’t see that from detracting from the substance of the liability here. I just want to deal with the issues that a Judge has to consider at sentencing.”

The considerations that the court will have to consider for the March sentencing are punitive response, rehabilitation, deterrence.

Prosecutors originally pursued DUI fatal charges in the case, but had to drop the DUI charge because the blood sample taken as evidence was thrown out by the Judge.

The blood samples were taken from Carlson at the hospital hours after the crash, but a supreme court ruling in a different case ruled that blood samples taken under duress could not be used in court- even in cases like Carlson’s where she had given permission for the sample.

