SHELDON – Norbert H. Larose, age 88, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the St. Albans Health & Rehab Facility.

He was born April 26, 1928 in Enosburgh to the late Rosaire & Vera (Garrow) Larose.

Norbert graduated from Enosburg Falls High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He married Ruth Danyow on February 20, 1950. Norbert held several positons throughout his working career. He spent time at Bailey’s Feed Store, the pulp mill in Sheldon and he retired from IBM as an electrical engineer in 1991. After retiring from IBM he was a school bus driver for M & C Transport. Norbert also owned and operated a dairy farm for a few years. His hobbies included dancing, woodworking, gambling at casinos, raising horses, gardening and golfing at the Enosburg Falls Country Club.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Larose; their children, Gary Larose and his wife Madeline of Mt. Pleasant, MI, Cynthia Dudley and her husband Arnold of Berkshire and Betsey Larose and her significant other Marcel Parent of Enosburgh; 7 grandchildren, Christopher Larose and his wife Darlene, Michelle Walters and her husband Michael Sr., Marc Larose, Tricia Rossi and her husband Marc, Justin Dudley and his wife Sarah, April Yates and Brooke Parent; 8 great grandchildren, Jacob, Isabelle, Michael Jr., Sam, Kiana, Kaylee, Alexander and Lilah; his siblings, Charles Larose and his wife Bernadette of Enosburg Falls and Ann Bushey and her husband Norman of St. Albans and several nieces & nephews and his beloved cat, Kitty. Besides his parents, Norbert was predeceased by a great grandson, Christian and a brother, Bernard Larose.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Shawville Rd., Sheldon. Interment will be held this spring in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 2, 2017 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Norbert’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com

Comments

Comments