RICHFORD PICKS UP FIRST WIN OVER NORTHFIELD

RICHFORD: It took a solid lead for Richford to get their stride Saturday afternoon as they defeated Northfield 79-55.

Ricford struggled to gain their rhythm early on against Northfield’s 2-3 zone, but a few key plays turned the momentum around late in the second quarter.

Devon Coons lead the Falcons with 21 points, followed by Ian Boone and Colby Coons, each putting up 15.

Abe Tautfest put up 20 points for Northfield, with Alec Steward dishing up 17 for Northfield.

Richford’s 23 points in the fourth quarter, including a dunk by Devon Coons helped the Falcons surge past Northfield, who was only able to contribute 10.

The D-4 Falcons improves their record to 1-3. Northfield, a D-3 team now stands with a record of 2-3.

