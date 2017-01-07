SHOOTING VICTIM’S FAMILY LAUNCHES GOFUNDME PAGE

Mark Brito, the man who was left fighting for his life after a shooting in Georgia almost a week ago is recovering, but his family is looking for financial help with the medical battle.

On Saturday evening the family launched a gofundme page, hoping to raise $50,000 to help with medical expenses and other financial perils of the recovery from the shooting.

“He is practically breathing on his own and the medical staff anticipates that his progression will warrant the removal of the ventilator in the upcoming days,” the page says.

Brito continues to improve, according to his father, Steve. A post on Steve’s facebook page on Saturday updating people in Mark’s condition said, barring any setbacks, that doctors hope to remove Mark’s feeding and breathing tubes on Sunday.

Steve Brito also said that Mark is scheduled for major reconstructive surgery next week.

The shooter in the case is in custody and was arraigned on attempted murder charges in connection to the shot that injured Brito. He is also facing murder charges for the death of David Hill.

Four hours after the page went public, donors had already raised more than $3,500.

You can visit the gofund me page here to contribute and show your support.

