Patricia Ann O’Shea of Franklin, VT, passed away January 2nd, 2017 after a courageous battle with ALS. She was surrounded by friends and family on a beautiful winter day. The sun was shining and the birds and squirrels were playing in the trees.

Pat was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 1, 1949, the first-born daughter of Grace (O’Leary) and Walter Fink. She graduated from SUNY Stony Brook with a BA in English and later received a Master’s Degree in Library Science from UVM. After moving to Vermont in 1971 she worked at Carneys, Champlain Hotel, Head Start, Vermont Basic Adult Education, Enosburg Elementary and Enosburg Falls High School. She later became a hospice volunteer for Franklin County Home Health.

Patricia is survived by her husband Christopher of Franklin, her sister Grace Heltz of Williston, her children Eamon O’Shea, his wife Shawna, Brendan O’Shea, his wife Anna, and Ali O’Shea as well as her grandchildren, Quinn, Hazel and Ellery.

Pat was a good soul and a great wife, mother and grandmother. Pat gave strength to all around her and was always there to help. She enjoyed walks with friends, skiing, kayaking, traveling, quilting, biking, hiking, her mediation meetings, spending time with her grand daughters and was always game for an adventure. She will be missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of Pat’s life has been planned for Monday, January 9th. The service will be held at Pratt Hall in Montgomery Village at noon. Flowers and cards can be sent to 2956 Mountain Road, Montgomery Center, VT 05471.

In lieu of a charitable donation, and in accordance with her dying wishes; Be kind to each other. Love and laugh often and help someone in need, just as Pat would have done.

