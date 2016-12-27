SLEEPING IT OFF IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT?

SHELDON: The police were alerted to a vehicle on Friday evening that at least one caller reported to be abandoned on the Bouchard Road in Sheldon just after 9pm.

When police arrived, they found Rene G. Lussier, 29, of Enosburg passed out in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, according to Deputy Albarelli.

Lussier refused to submit to field sobriety tests and would not provide a breath test, according to the deputy.

Because he was in the driver’s seat, and intoxicated, he’ll be due in court to answer to the charge of DUI on January 17th.

Comments

Comments