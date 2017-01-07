North Hero, Vermont: Henry Aaron Hutchins, “Papa”, Age 86, died peacefully in the comfort of his home Wednesday evening, January 4, 2017. Henry was born in North Hero, VT on June 21, 1930. He graduated from Alburgh High School in 1948. Shortly following his graduation, he served his country with the United States Army in the Korean War. After returning from the war, he married the love of his life, Jean (Dodds) Hutchins. Henry and Jean settled in North Hero where they raised their two sons; Monty and Sherman Hutchins.

Henry was a true Vermonter at heart and lived out his days on the farm. He valued his family above all else, especially time spent with his four great-grandchildren. Henry was a very active member of the North Hero community; serving as a volunteer firefighter, as well as a member of the Development Review Board for many years. He was a big fan of the NY Yankees and enjoyed watching the game show channel in his spare time.

Henry is survived by his two sons, Monty Hutchins and Sherman Hutchins; daughter-in-law, Sue Cleland, grandchildren and their spouses, Jason and Kim Hutchins, Aaron Hutchins, Landon and Mary Hutchins, Christie and Levi Kraemer and Corey Hutchins; 4 great-grandchildren, Isaac Hutchins, Ava Hutchins, Chloe Hutchins and Lucy Kraemer.

Henry was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jean, his sister, Beatrice Roy and brother-in-law, E. Bernard Roy, as well as his brother-in-law, Herman Hanson.

Henry will be remembered for his strength, sense of humor and his love of his family and farm.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Henry to the North Hero Fire Department, PO Box 132, North Hero, VT 05474 or CIDER, 324 Route 2, South Hero, VT 05486.

A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 1 p.m. from The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. The Reverend Kerry T. Cameron will officiate. Interment will follow at the Hutchins family lot in Jerusalem Cemetery, Lakeview Drive, North Hero.

There will be no public calling hours.

