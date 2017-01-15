STOLEN INSPECTION STICKER LEADS TO ARREST ON SEX CHARGE

CAMBRIDGE: A Sheldon woman is behind bars this weekend after being picked up on a warrant.

According to Vermont State Police, Stephanie Eddy, 37, of Sheldon was driving a van on Route 15 in Cambridge, when an officer noticed that the inspection sticker appeared to have been tampered with.

When Trooper Howard pulled over Eddy, he discovered that the inspection sticker actually belonged to another vehicle.

This may have been because Eddy’s license was suspended, according to the trooper.

The trooper also discovered that Eddy was wanted on a Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child charge out of Orleans County.

She is currently being held at Chittenden County Regional Correctional Center on lack of $5,000 bail.

Comments

